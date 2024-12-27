Finney-Smith (calf) is listed as available for Friday's game against the Spurs.
Finney-Smith will return to action after a three-game absence due to a left calf contusion. It is unclear whether the 31-year-old will operate under a minutes restriction, but if he does, Noah Clowney could see an increased role. Over his last five outings, Finney-Smith has averaged 11.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists across 29.8 minutes per contest.
