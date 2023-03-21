Finney-Smith (wrist) will be available to play for Tuesday's game against the Cavs, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

Finney-Smith has been going through an awful shooting rut over the past three games, as he's scored a total of just 12 points while going 4-of-17 from the floor and he hasn't offered many peripheral stats. He'll draw a difficult matchup against the Cavs Tuesday evening, so it could be tough for him to turn things around.