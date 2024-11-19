Share Video

Finney-Smith (ankle) is available for Tuesday's game against the Hornets.

As expected, Finney-Smith has been upgraded from probable to available and will suit up despite a minor ankle sprain. After missing two games, Finney-Smith returned to the starting lineup Friday and totaled 31 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two blocks across two matchups against the Knicks over the weekend.

