Finney-Smith (ankle) is available for Tuesday's game against the Hornets.
As expected, Finney-Smith has been upgraded from probable to available and will suit up despite a minor ankle sprain. After missing two games, Finney-Smith returned to the starting lineup Friday and totaled 31 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two blocks across two matchups against the Knicks over the weekend.
