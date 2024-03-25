Finney-Smith is starting Monday's game against the Raptors, Evan Barnes of Newsday reports.

Finney-Smith will draw the start at power forward Monday night after it was announced that Cameron Johnson (toe) won't suit up. Finney-Smith has started 10 of Brooklyn's last 11 contests and is averaging 9.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.3 steals over this stretch.