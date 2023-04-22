Finney-Smith chipped in eight points (3-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt), one rebound, one assist, one block and one steal across 19 minutes during Saturday's 96-88 loss to Philadelphia in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Finney-Smith offered very little Saturday, rounding out what has been a rough couple of months since arriving in Brooklyn. Despite making the playoffs, the Nets will certainly not be thrilled with how they ended the season. It is unclear exactly what direction they will take moving forward, although no matter the endpoint, Finney-Smith is unlikely to be anything more than a situational streaming option once the 2023-24 campaign tips off.