Finney-Smith (ankle) tallied three points (1-4 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 20 minutes Saturday in the Nets' 123-103 win over the Spurs.

Though he recaptured a spot in the starting five in his return from a six-game absence due to a right ankle sprain, Finney-Smith played his fewest minutes since Jan. 11. With the Nets having recently returned Ben Simmons from a lengthy absence and likely to get Cameron Johnson (adductor) back in action in the near future, Finney-Smith may not have as much of a pathway to major minutes as he had enjoyed prior to spraining his ankle. Given his murky playing-time outlook in addition to his standing as a low-usage player for the Nets, Finney-Smith warrants attention only in deeper category leagues.