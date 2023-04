Finney-Smith (wrist) is "confident" he will play in Friday's game against the Magic, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Finney-Smith sat out Wednesday's game against the Pistons with a bruised right wrist but should be able to suit up for Friday's contest. If he's a go, Royce O'Neale would likely slide back to the second unit, while Joe Harris and Yuta Watanabe could each see reduced roles.