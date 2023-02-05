The Nets acquired Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, a 2029 unprotected first-round pick and 2027 and 2029 second-round picks from the Mavericks on Sunday in exchange for Kyrie Irving (calf) and Markieff Morris (knee), Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Brooklyn didn't have much leverage in trade negotiations for Irving given his off-court baggage along with the fact that he was bound for free agency after the season, so getting back two rotation players in Finney-Smith and Dinwiddie plus a first-round pick represents a decent return for the eight-time All-Star. With the move to the Nets, Finney-Smith should temporarily settle into a starting role at forward, but he could lose out on a spot on the top unit as soon as the Nets have both Kevin Durant (knee) and Ben Simmons (knee) available. Whenever he's on the court, Finney-Smith is unlikely to serve as much more than a low-usage perimeter shooter on offense who's capable of chipping in the defensive categories.