Finney-Smith has been downgraded to questionable for Monday's game against the Pelicans due to a left ankle sprain, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Finney-Smith was a very late addition to the injury report, so this is a concern for his fantasy managers. The veteran forward averages 28.9 minutes per contest, so if he's unable to go, there will be a lot of minutes up for grabs. Players such as Jalen Wilson, Ziaire Williams and Noah Clowney could potentially benefit in that scenario.