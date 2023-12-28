Finney-Smith (knee) is probable for Friday's game versus the Wizards, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Finney-Smith is expected to return to action Friday after missing the previous game with left knee soreness. Finney-Smith will likely resume his role as one of Brooklyn's top options at the forward position off the bench.
More News
-
Nets' Dorian Finney-Smith: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Nets' Dorian Finney-Smith: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Nets' Dorian Finney-Smith: Scores 11 points in 33 minutes•
-
Nets' Dorian Finney-Smith: Available for Monday•
-
Nets' Dorian Finney-Smith: Plans to play Monday•
-
Nets' Dorian Finney-Smith: Questionable for Monday•