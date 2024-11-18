Finney-Smith is probable for Tuesday's game against the Hornets due to a left ankle sprain, Meghan Triplett of YES Network reports.
Finney-Smith is expected to continue playing through a minor ankle sprain. After missing two games, Finney-Smith returned to the starting lineup Friday and totaled 31 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two blocks across two matchups against the Knicks over the weekend.
