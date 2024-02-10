Finney-Smith is in the starting five for Saturday's game versus the Spurs, NBA insider Billy Reinhardt reports.
Finney-Smith will replace Jalen Wilson in the starting five Saturday after missing the previous games with an ankle injury. Finney-Smith is struggling with his efficiency to begin 2024, shooting just 30.3 percent from the field and 26.2 percent from three in 12 appearances.
