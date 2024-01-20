Finney-Smith recorded three points (1-8 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal over 28 minutes during Friday's 130-112 victory over the Lakers.

Finney-Smith managed just three points on 1-of-8 shooting, despite playing 28 minutes in the victory. He somewhat salvaged his night with three combined steals and blocks, providing limited streaming value. Although he is inside the top 150 for the season, Finney-Smith is not someone who needs to be on a roster in all standard leagues.