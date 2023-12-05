Finney-Smith (knee) was a full participant at Tuesday's practice, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Finney-Smith was held out of Saturday's game against the Magic, but he was dealing with some minor soreness and will be good to return against the Hawks on Wednesday. With Finney-Smith back, it's likely that Cam Thomas slides to the bench.
