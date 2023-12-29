Finney-Smith (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Wizards, Evan Barnes of Newsday reports.
Finney-Smith missed Wednesday's game against the Bucks due to a sore left knee, but he was probable leading up to Friday's matchup. He'll likely be one of the top reserve options at forward against Washington.
