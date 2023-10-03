Finney-Smith stated during his official media day availability that his pinky finger is feeling good following offseason surgery.
Finney-Smith indicated that he's been taking part in team workouts and locking down his teammates on the defensive end, which means he's been given the green light for offseason workouts. The forward underwent surgery in April to correct a fracture of the right fifth finger.
