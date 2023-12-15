Finney-Smith contributed zero points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds and one steal in 16 minutes during Thursday's 124-101 loss to the Nuggets.

Finney-Smith dealt with a knee injury ahead of Thursday's matchup and played a season-low 16 minutes during the loss to the Nuggets. He was unable to generate much production and was held scoreless for the first time this year. The 30-year-old has averaged 8.8 points and 4.2 rebounds in 24.4 minutes per game over his five appearances since taking on a bench role.