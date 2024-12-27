Finney-Smith (calf) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Milwaukee, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Despite previously saying he'd play Thursday, Finney-Smith will miss his third consecutive outing due to a left calf contusion. The 31-year-old's status for the second leg of the back-to-back set Friday against the Spurs is now in jeopardy, and Noah Clowney will likely continue seeing an increased role in Finney-Smith's absence.