Finney-Smith accumulated 19 points (5-8 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals over 30 minutes during Friday's 135-119 loss to the Grizzlies.

Finney-Smith is making his presence felt on both ends of the court for the Nets, and the veteran forward filled the stat sheet in this contest while also leading the team in scoring. Even though Finney-Smith has missed six of the Nets' last 10 games, he should continue to have decent fantasy upside as long as he remains healthy. The nine-year veteran has logged 17 appearances with the Nets in 2024-25, averaging a career-high 11.1 points while also adding 4.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.0 steals across 29.2 minutes per game.