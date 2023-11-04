Finney-Smith recorded 21 points (8-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt), three rebounds and one block across 33 minutes in Friday's 109-107 win over the Bulls.

Making his fourth straight start as an undersized small-ball center in place of the injured Nic Claxton (ankle), Finney-Smith once again came through with a solid all-around line to put himself on the radar for at least a short-term pickup in 12-team leagues where he's still available. Since entering the starting five, Finney-Smith is averaging 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 three-pointers, 1.5 assists and 0.8 blocks in 31.5 minutes per contest. Even if Claxton misses more time and Finney-Smith continues to garner a regular 30-plus-minute role, fantasy managers should expect some regression to set in with Finney-Smith's offensive production. Finney-Smith has converted on an unsustainable 53.3 percent of his 7.5 three-point attempts per game over his four starts.