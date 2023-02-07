Finney-Smith is expected to be available to make his Brooklyn debut in Tuesday's game against Phoenix, Billy Reinhardt of NetsDaily.com reports.

Brooklyn hasn't officially commented on the statuses of Finney-Smith and Spencer Dinwiddie for Tuesday's contest, but after their acquisitions were finalized Monday, the shorthanded Nets could benefit from having both players available in some capacity for the second half of a back-to-back set. Because he hasn't yet gone through a full practice with the Nets, Finney-Smith may come off the bench Tuesday and/or have his playing time managed to some extent. With his new organization, Finney-Smith faces a murkier path to claiming the 30-plus-minute starting role that he enjoyed in Dallas. When Kevin Durant (knee) likely returns shortly before or after the All-Star break, the Nets will have to decide between Finney-Smith, Ben Simmons, Royce O'Neale, Joe Harris and Seth Curry (adductor) to fill two spots in the starting five, barring any other major personnel changes to the roster ahead of Thursday's trade deadline.