Finney-Smith (ankle) is listed as probable for Friday's game versus the Knicks, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Finney-Smith is expected to return to action Friday after missing Brooklyn's previous two outings. If Finney-Smith is further upgraded to available, he will likely reclaim his starting spot from Ziaire Williams.
More News
-
Nets' Dorian Finney-Smith: Out again Wednesday•
-
Nets' Dorian Finney-Smith: Iffy for Wednesday•
-
Nets' Dorian Finney-Smith: Ruled out Monday•
-
Nets' Dorian Finney-Smith: Downgraded to questionable•
-
Nets' Dorian Finney-Smith: Nears double figures in defeat•
-
Nets' Dorian Finney-Smith: Part of first unit•