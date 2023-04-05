Finney-Smith is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pistons due to a right wrist contusion, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Per Lewis, Finney-Smith's right wrist was already bothering him, and he fell on it during Tuesday's loss to Minnesota, which made the issue worse. If the defensive-minded forward is sidelined, Royce O'Neal and Yuta Watanabe would be candidates for increased roles.
