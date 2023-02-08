Finney-Smith (coach's decision) was left off the injury report for Thursday's game versus the Bulls.

After being held out of games Monday and Tuesday after his trade from the Mavericks was finalized, Finney-Smith will be available to make his Brooklyn debut Thursday. Finney-Smith averaged 9.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steals in 32.2 minutes across 40 games for the Mavericks, but he may struggle to reach that level of playing time with his new team.