Finney-Smith will move into the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Wizards, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Finney-Smith will replace Cam Thomas in the first unit as the Nets look to shake things up. Finney-Smith missed Wednesday's game against the Bucks to give his knee some extra rest, but he doesn't have any reported restrictions for Friday. In 17 starts this season, the veteran forward holds averages of 11.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 2.4 three-pointers.