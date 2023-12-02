Finney-Smith has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the Magic due to right knee soreness, C.J. Holmes of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Finney-Smith was listed as a doubt for Saturday's contest, but in the end, he won't be playing, meaning he'll have a few days to recover before Brooklyn's next game on Dec. 6. Cam Thomas will start in his place, while Cameron Johnson will slide to the power forward role.