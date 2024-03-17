Finney-Smith (ankle) is a game-time decision for Sunday's game against San Antonio, Evan Barnes of Newsday reports.

Finney-Smith will go through his standard pregame warm-ups, per coach Kevin Ollie, which will subsequently determine his status for Sunday's contest. If Finney-Smith is unable to suit up, Cameron Johnson could be leaned on after averaging 28.0 minutes across two contests since returning from an ankle injury, while Lonnie Walker and Jalen Wilson have operated with enlarged roles when Finney-Smith has missed contests in the past.