Finney-Smith (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Kings and Monday's game against the Warriors, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Finney-Smith has been playing through a lingering left ankle sprain and will sit out the club's back-to-back set Sunday and Monday. With the 31-year-old sidelined, Ziaire Williams (foot) and Noah Clowney are candidates to handle an increased workload.
