Finney-Smith (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Kings, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Finney-Smith has been playing through a lingering left ankle sprain and will sit during the first leg of the club's back-to-back set Sunday. With the 31-year-old sidelined, Ziaire Williams (foot) and Noah Clowney are candidates to handle an increased workload.
