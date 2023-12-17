Finney-Smith (knee) will not play against the Warriors on Saturday.
This is a surprise, as Finney-Smith was carrying a probable tag prior to this update. Coach Jacque Vaughn also said before warmups that he was expecting the veteran forward to play. With Finney-Smith getting the night off, we're likely to see more of Royce O'Neale with the second unit.
