Finney-Smith (ankle) won't play Monday versus Utah, Evan Barnes of Newsday reports.
Finney-Smith will be sidelined for the first time since Dec. 27 after spraining his left ankle in Saturday's 106-104 win over the Rockets. The Nets will get a key rotation piece back in action Monday in Ben Simmons (back), but because Simmons has primarily played at point guard this season, he might not be a candidate to fill Finney-Smith's vacated minutes. Instead, Royce O'Neale and Cameron Johnson (personal) -- the latter of whom is returning from a one-game absence -- may be more logical choices to pick up playing time in Finney-Smith's stead.
