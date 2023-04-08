Finney-Smith will not play in Sunday's game against Philadelphia due to right wrist injury management, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

Finney-Smith will sit out the Nets regular-season finale due to a right wrist issue, joining Cameron Johnson (knee), Royce O'Neale (knee) and Seth Curry (ankle) on the sidelines for the contest. Yuta Watanabe and RaiQuan Gray should each see ample opportunities. Finney-Smith should be back in time for the opening round of the playoffs.