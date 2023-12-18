Finney-Smith (knee) said he plans to play in Monday's game against the Jazz, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Finney-Smith was questionable for Monday's game against the Jazz after missing Saturday's game against Golden State, but it appears as though he'll be able to return to the court. He's come off the bench in his last five appearances, averaging 8.8 points and 4.2 rebounds in 24.4 minutes per game.