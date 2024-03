Finney-Smith closed with nine points (3-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt), five rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 37 minutes during Monday's 106-102 loss to the Grizzlies.

The minutes are certainly noteworthy, and it helps his case that the Nets are shorthanded right now. Finney-Smith has averaged 36.0 minutes in his two March appearances with 10.0 points, 5.0 assists, 4.5 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 2.0 three-pointers.