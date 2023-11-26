Finney-Smith ended with 16 points (7-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and one block over 34 minutes during Saturday's 112-97 win over the Heat.

Finney-Smith scored double-digits for just the second time in the past seven games, taking advantage of a favorable matchup. against an understrength Heat. Although he has maintained a relatively consistent role, Finney-Smith has been nothing more than a streaming option to this point. Barring any significant shifts, it is unlikely anything changes moving forward.