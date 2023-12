Finney-Smith is probable for Saturday versus the Warriors due to left knee soreness,Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Finney-Smith missed a game on Dec. 2 with left knee soreness, but he's been powering through it ever since. Over his last five appearances, the veteran averaged 8.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.4 three-pointers.