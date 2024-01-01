Finney-Smith is probable for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans with left knee soreness, Evan Barnes of Newsday reports.
Finney-Smith has been battling soreness in his knee for a while, and if he does take the floor Tuesday, it's possible he could be held out Wednesday against Houston for the second leg of the back-to-back set.
