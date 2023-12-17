Finney-Smith (knee) is questionable for Monday's game against the Jazz, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Finney-Smith sat out Saturday's game against the Warriors after being deemed probable for the matchup, and it's unclear whether he'll return to action Monday. If he's sidelined once again, Royce O'Neale will likely see increased run.
More News
-
Nets' Dorian Finney-Smith: Out against Warriors•
-
Nets' Dorian Finney-Smith: Probable for Saturday•
-
Nets' Dorian Finney-Smith: Held scoreless in defeat•
-
Nets' Dorian Finney-Smith: Available against Denver•
-
Nets' Dorian Finney-Smith: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Nets' Dorian Finney-Smith: Off injury report•