Finney-Smith is questionable for Thursday's game against the Nuggets due to left knee soreness, Evan Barnes of Newsday reports.

Finney-Smith has appeared in the last four matchups as a reserve and averaged 11.0 points and 4.3 rebounds in 26.5 minutes per game during that time. If he's unable to suit up Thursday, Mikal Bridges and Royce O'Neale would be candidates to see increased run.