Finney-Smith is questionable for Thursday's game against the Nuggets due to left knee soreness, Evan Barnes of Newsday reports.
Finney-Smith has appeared in the last four matchups as a reserve and averaged 11.0 points and 4.3 rebounds in 26.5 minutes per game during that time. If he's unable to suit up Thursday, Mikal Bridges and Royce O'Neale would be candidates to see increased run.
More News
-
Nets' Dorian Finney-Smith: Off injury report•
-
Nets' Dorian Finney-Smith: Goes through practice•
-
Nets' Dorian Finney-Smith: Not playing Saturday•
-
Nets' Dorian Finney-Smith: Added to injury report•
-
Nets' Dorian Finney-Smith: Pops for 16 points in win•
-
Nets' Dorian Finney-Smith: Quiet despite start•