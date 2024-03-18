Finney-Smith (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Finney-Smith was probable for Sunday's game against the Spurs due to a sore left ankle, but he was able to play through the issue. However, he was a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup, and the Nets could wait to see how he feels in pregame warmups Tuesday before determining his status.