Finney-Smith is questionable for Wednesday against the Bucks with left knee soreness, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

The Nets are playing in their second consecutive back-to-back set, and Wednesday is the second leg. Finney-Smith has been battling knee soreness for a while, and he played 33 minutes Tuesday night. The Nets are already very thin, as Spencer Dinwiddie (rest), Cameron Johnson (knee) and Nic Claxton (ankle) are taking the night off, joining Lonnie Walker (hamstring) and Ben Simmons (back) on the sidelines.