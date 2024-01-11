Finney-Smith is deemed questionable for the remainder of Thursday's game versus the Nets due to an illness, Evan Barnes of Newsday reports.
Finney-Smith recorded one block in 14 minutes before exiting Thursday's contest. If he's unable to return, Royce O'Neale and Trendon Watford are candidates to receive extended minutes.
