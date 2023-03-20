Finney-Smith is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers due to a right wrist contusion, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.

Finney-Smith hasn't missed any games since Feb. 7, but he's dealing with a wrist issue ahead of Tuesday's matchup. The 29-year-old has been relatively cold recently, averaging 4.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 28.3 minutes per game over his last three appearances while shooting just 23.5 percent from the floor during that time. If he's sidelined Tuesday, Cameron Johnson and Royce O'Neale are candidates to see increased run.