Finney-Smith finished with five points (2-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt), four rebounds and one steal in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 124-104 victory over Orlando.

Finney-Smith managed just five points in 24 minutes, continuing his mediocre production of late. After a promising start to the season, he has now scored fewer than 10 points in four of the past five games. Despite a few injuries to other players, Finney-Smith simply offers no upside when it comes to standard leagues, making him nothing more than a streaming consideration on low-volume nights.