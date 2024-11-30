Finney-Smith (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Magic, Meghan Triplett of YES Network reports.
Finney-Smith missed Friday's loss to Orlando, and the veteran forward will also miss Sunday's contest with a sprained left ankle. His next chance to suit up will come against the Bulls on Monday in the second leg of a back-to-back.
