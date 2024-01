Finney-Smith (illness) has been upgraded to available for Monday's game against Miami.

Finney-Smith was a full participant at practice earlier Sunday, so his availability for Monday's contest after he was limited to 14 minutes in this past Thursday's loss to the Cavaliers due to an illness comes as little surprise. The 30-year-old is averaging 9.6 points and 4.7 rebounds in 28.4 minutes across 35 appearances this season, though his workload has been trending downward of late.