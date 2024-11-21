Finney-Smith (ankle) has been ruled questionable for Friday's game against Philadelphia, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Finney-Smith has been dealing with a lingering left ankle sprain that held him out for two games earlier in the season, but he has played in the last three, which is an encouraging sign. However, if Finney-Smith does end up missing time, expect Noah Clowney and Trendon Watford to see extended minutes in his absence.