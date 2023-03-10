Finney-Smith notched zero points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and three rebounds in 11 minutes during Thursday's 118-113 loss to the Bucks.

Finney-Smith went scoreless across limited action during Thursday's five-point loss to Milwaukee, as Jacque Vaughn benched his starting five. The undrafted product out of Florida has struggled since joining the Nets, posting just 6.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists with 32/23/67 shooting splits.