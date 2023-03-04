Finney-Smith totaled 17 points (6-15 FG, 5-11 3Pt), nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 38 minutes during Friday's 115-105 win over Boston.

This outburst could help Finney-Smith gain some momentum, as he's been struggling mightily ever since joining the Nets. In eight previous games with Brooklyn, Finney-Smith was averaging just 6.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 0.9 three-pointers on 34.5 percent shooting from the field.