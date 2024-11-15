Finney-Smith (ankle) is available for Friday's game versus the Knicks, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Finney-Smith has been upgraded from probable to available Friday after missing Brooklyn's previous two contests with an ankle injury. Over his first 10 appearances of the season, Finney-Smith is averaging 10.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 steals in 29.0 minutes.